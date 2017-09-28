The Photographer Who Captured Baltimore in Protest Is Putting Cameras in the Hands of Local Youth

In 2015, amid the Baltimore uprisings following Freddie Gray’s death, Devin Allen’s photograph of a young black man being chased by a line of police officers featured on the cover of TIME. For many, this is an accolade that comes at the end of a long career. But for the self-taught photographer, then 26, it was only the beginning.

This month, a solo exhibition at The Gordon Parks Foundation, “A Beautiful Ghetto,” brings together 36 works by the now sought-after photographer. But long before his TIME cover, before he appeared on “Oprah” or Beyoncé’s Instagram, Allen was born and raised on the streets of Baltimore. And, dedicated to giving back to his community—particularly, the youth—he’s determined to never forget his roots.

“I didn’t know any photographers growing up,” Allen tells me. “The closest thing I knew to a photographer was probably my grandmother, who carried around a disposable camera and took pictures of all the cookouts and family events.”