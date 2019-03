The Photographer Who Captured the Glamour of the Harlem Renaissance

The position gave Van Der Zee enough technical experience to confidently open his own studio in Harlem around 1915; he called it Guarantee Photo Studio. Throughout his six-decade career, he’d move shop three more times within the same neighborhood, becoming a fixture of the community.

In 1969, the Metropolitan Museum of Art included Van Der Zee’s work in its controversial exhibition “Harlem on My Mind.” Despite the widespread protests over the show, which included mostly white artists who didn’t live in the neighborhood, it also introduced its audience to Van Der Zee’s warm, intimate style.

Van Der Zee gained a reputation for making particularly flattering portraits. “He wanted to have his clients feel that they were looking handsome or beautiful,” Donna said, noting that his sitters brought their best clothes to the shoot. Such embellishments are evident in Wedding Couple (1934), which features a man in a black tuxedo and a woman holding a bouquet of flowers in a glowing white gown. Van Der Zee’s hand-coloration—dabs of green and pink on the petals—adds a dash of vibrancy and celebration to a photograph that captures a joyful, landmark moment in his subjects’ lives.