This Photographer Captured Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy—in Triumph and Tragedy

In the 1960s, Steve Schapiro captured some of the most inspiring (and chilling) images of the Civil Rights Movement—from Martin Luther King Jr. banding together with fellow activists during the historic Selma march to the image of his motel room just hours after his murder.

Schapiro’s entry into the Civil Rights movement came as a freelance photographer for LIFE magazine in the early 1960s, when he was in his late twenties. After reading James Baldwin’s“The Fire Next Time,” an essay on race in America that appeared in The New Yorker, Schapiro pitched a photo essay on the author and activist to LIFE and began traveling with him on a speaking tour spanning Harlem, North Carolina, Mississippi, and New Orleans.

One striking image from this series shows Baldwin in Louisiana, posing in front of the “Colored Entrance Only” sign of a local ice cream parlor, while a white employee of the store peers suspiciously through the blinds. The image—along with shots of David Bowie, Samuel Beckett, and Robert F. Kennedy—is included in “Heroic Times,” an exhibition on view through January 27th at Howard Greenberg Gallery in New York.