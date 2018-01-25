The Photographer Who Captured Switzerland’s Biker Boys and Elvis Look-Alikes

According to Yves Saint Laurent, “fashions fade, style is eternal.” The aphorism helps explain why Karlheinz Weinberger’s pictures from the 1950s and ’60s remain cult favorites in the 21st century. The Swiss photographer captured rebellious youth in outlandish clothing, but it’s not the cut or fabric that makes the images compelling—it’s the attitude. Big hair and bandanas come and go. Counterculture movements, and defiance via wardrobe, are here to stay.

Born in 1921, Weinberger lived a mostly uneventful life, working in the warehouse department of Zürich’s Siemens-Albis factory. He became fascinated with photography as a teenager and began shooting for Der Kreis (The Circle) in the late 1940s. The magazine, connected with a gay underground club of the same name, celebrated homoerotic culture. The publication sought to create a gay community, with little regard for politics or advocacy. Weinberger took a similar approach in his subsequent series. Tinged with homoeroticism, his images don’t explicitly promote change. Instead, they celebrate the styles and quirks of a particular subculture.

In his most famous series, “Halbstarken” (begun in 1958), wild outfits tell a larger story about the postwar impact of American culture on Western Europe. The name of the group, which means “half-strongs” in German, adequately conveys both the young subjects’ rough demeanor and ultimate harmlessness. The Halbstarken emerged after World War II across Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, incorporating the iconography of rock n’ roll and Hollywood into their rebellion. They sought to defy the political establishment and the conformity that led to nationalist fervor and devastating worldwide conflict. If this made plenty of sense in Germany, the Swiss protesters had an ironic edge: Their country didn’t participate in either world war.