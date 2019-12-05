This Photographer Captures the Fragile Beauty of Expired Instant Film

An Austrian entrepreneur, Florian Kaps, had traveled to Enschede in the eastern Netherlands to Polaroid’s closing party and met André Bosman, the factory head tasked with breaking down and selling the machinery. Kaps had an ambitious dream to save the factory. Inspired, Bosman suggested they might be able to create a new type of instant film that could work with existing Polaroid cameras.

Soon after, Kaps visited Schneider’s studio in Berlin, and their meeting galvanized Kaps’s mission to save Polaroid. Kaps recognized the renewed interest in the analog medium, much like the resurgence of vinyl records, especially among the younger generation.