The Photographer Capturing the Superstars of Drag

The phrase “alright, darling” was Bailey’s answer to everything—an everyday expression he used as an affectionate greeting, a come-on, or a playful taunt. “It was out of frustration,” Bailey said of the birth of Alright Darling. “But seeing what was around the corner, I wanted to do this for myself.” Bailey, who is not a full-time professional photographer, shoots in his spare time, on weekends and holidays and after work, often driving two hours from Brighton to London between shifts at a retail job. He was driven by a creative impulse and a love of drag and queer culture, yet he’s since noticed a change in the significance of his work.

Man Ray Marcel Duchamp John Waters Andy Warhol While drag is as old as the gender norms it flouts, it’s the level of visibility that has changed in recent years. Where there’s a line between masculine and feminine, drag has crossed it. In 1921,captured’s female alter ego, Rrose Sélavy. In 1969, the activist and drag queen Marsha P. Johnson became emblematic of queer liberation in America following the Stonewall riots. Divine, star of’s filthiest films, posed foralmost 10 years before the artist himself posed in drag in 1981. But it wasn’t until RuPaul became the first face of MAC Cosmetics in 1994 that a drag queen fronted a major ad campaign. Drag’s next wave of popularity began to swell.

Editors a few years ago may have lacked the courage to put a drag performer on the cover, but Bailey was tapping into a cultural phenomenon moments before it boomed. “I don’t like the word ‘lucky,’” he explained, “but I think I hit the nail on the head with that timing.”