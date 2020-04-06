The Photographer Couple Who Turned Industrial Architecture into Fine Art

factory buildings, Together, Hilla and Bernd documented the disappearing markers of industry across Europe and North America, including water towers gas tanks , and silos . Each “typology” featured the same kind of building, shot from the same distance and under identical conditions, with no people in the frame. Viewed together, the nuanced commonalities and differences began to form a kind of syntax specific to each type of structure.

When the Bechers exhibited their austere, catalog-like grids of photographs, critics often questioned their potential as art. That disapproval continued even as their international profile grew. In 1997, famed critic Hilton Kramer of the New York Times wrote, “The pictures themselves are not intended to exert an aesthetic appeal, and in fact they have no aesthetic appeal.”

However, such dismissal didn’t irk the Bechers. According to Hilla, the couple always viewed their practice less as an art and more of a science, documenting and comparing different versions of the same species, as in a natural history book. Though critical reviews bolstered their outsider status, their broader impact on photography and their art market popularity have since proven early detractors wrong.



