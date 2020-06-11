Approaching this series as a collaboration, Poh interviews each couple ahead of the shoot. She asks them how they want to be depicted and which props they want to use. Sometimes, she uses their personal memories to inform the direction. “[We’d] talk about the way they came out to their parents, or how they felt on their first date. Sometimes we recreated the positions that they were in,” she said. “It was a way to place them in a certain moment of solitude; a private moment on this set.”

That sense of intimacy is palpable in each image. In one frame, Joy, who is transmasculine, holds their girlfriend, Charm, close to them while Charm gazes at the camera over her shoulder. Joy told Poh that it’s only within the last year that they’ve become comfortable with their gender identity, and since being with Joy—her first non-heteronormative relationship—Charm has come into her own as a queer woman.