Recently, courts in Singapore upheld a law that criminalizes sex between two men: Penal Code 377A, which descends from British colonial law and has been challenged as unconstitutional over the years, but has yet to be overturned. With this law still in place, members of the LGBTQ+ community have no legal rights, which limits their access to public housing and health insurance, and complicates medical decisions and adoption processes for couples.
“It has arguably never been more accepted to be queer, and yet the tide has not yet turned,” Poh writes in the project’s thesis. “The state continues to monitor and marginalize this identity to various degrees, giving rise to a community that has formed, and continues to form, its identity through self-determination.”