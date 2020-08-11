That influence can be seen in the references to nature and haunting spirits that Garduño has conjured against the spare backdrop of her studio, through women shrouded by colossal flora or hidden in shadow. In La Aparición, Mexico, (The apparition) (1998), a woman concealed by a black shawl poses partially nude, her pubic region emerging from the structure of a long, white crinoline skirt, her torso demarcating dark from light.

Mythology enters Garduño’s scenes in the form of sensual Greek princess Leda, who grasps the neck of Zeus as a black swan; or the kneeled nude form of Atlas bearing the weight of a small tree instead of the world.