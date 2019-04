Kohei Yoshiyuki Photographerwasn’t expecting to find the subjects of his most provocative series while on a nighttime stroll through Tokyo’s Chuo park. But there they were: a throng of Peeping Toms, stalking through the bushes to watch young couples canoodle (and more). The scene was mesmerizing—and unnerving—so he came back with his camera to capture it.

Over the course of the 1970s, Yoshiyuki spent many evenings alongside the nocturnal voyeurs. He became friendly with them, joining their ranks. But when he took pictures, his focus wasn’t the lovers who came to fool around, but the Peeping Toms themselves. Yoshiyuki was stalking the stalkers.