This Photographer Pairs Humans with Their Dog Doppelgängers

That’s why Jessica was a godsend. So was Henry, a man with long, pin-straight brown hair who bore an uncanny resemblance to Hope, an Afghan Hound. (Their hair blew in the wind in a similarly wild way—Gethings used fans on set to emphasize their likeness.) Gethings found Henry quite unexpectedly. “I’d assumed the perfect person would be a woman, but when I spotted him, he was a man,” Gethings explained. “He had these noble good looks, just like the dog.”

To enhance the striking visual similarities, Gethings enlisted stylists, while he took on the roles of creative director and photographer. “For the purposes of the game, it was necessary that the similarities were really strong, in order that the pairs could be easily put together, particularly by kids,” he noted.