The Photographer Taking Regal Portraits of Nigerian Brides

In the series, myriad tribes are represented—including the Igbo, Yoruba, Benin, and Hausa-Fulani communities—and together they paint a rich portrait of Nigerian heritage. “[I want] to take away from the idea of Africa as a monolith,” Ogunbanwo said. “I find that when the world wants to talk about Africa it’s always Africa as one.” Photographers and artists have long treated the continent as a country, he said, but each country offers a culture distinctly its own.

There is also nuance in wedding customs and attire. Igbo women have to identify their grooms among the crowd, while Benin men must recognize their brides in a parade of veiled women. Igbo brides wear ivory jewelry, while Yoruba women favor large gele head ties. Color can have significance too: Benin women wear oxblood-colored gowns to signify they are chaste, or not with child.