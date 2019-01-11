These Photographers Capture the Haunting Beauty of Ghost Towns

French photographer Romain Veillon has been fascinated by abandoned spaces since childhood, when he spent his summers exploring an old truck factory owned by his grandmother. Now, his practice centers around capturing the beauty of these forgotten, deteriorating sites. “When I encounter such a place,” he explained, “my goal is that everybody can travel in the past with me and make up their own stories: Why was this place abandoned? What happened to the former owners? What used to happen in this room?”

The questions are particularly compelling in the case of Kolmanskop, a former diamond-mining town in Namibia where sands have partially reclaimed the buildings. Established in 1908, the town quickly became a hub of the region. Legend has it that the diamonds were so plentiful, one could simply stroll across the sand at night to find the precious stones sparkling in the moonlight.

But following World War I, a drop in the price of diamonds and the discovery of a larger deposit in the south pulled people away. By 1956, the town was abandoned. Today, small tour groups visit around noon each day, but Vellion said that for the most part, it is quiet and empty. During the week he spent shooting in Kolmanskop, he would arrive around 5 a.m. “to watch how the sun changed the colors of the rooms little by little,” he said. “The atmosphere was completely unreal, you feel like it is another planet; or maybe Earth, but centuries after the last man has disappeared.”



