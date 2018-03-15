The Photographers Who Captured the Flashy, Feverish Nights of Disco

A 1977 assignment from the Village Voice to photograph President Carter’s mother first brought Bill Bernstein to Studio 54. But while at the famed Manhattan disco club, he became fascinated with its ordinary, rather than celebrity, patrons. From 1977 to ’79, Bernstein photographed Studio 54 along with the city’s other disco clubs, like Le Clique, Xenon, and Paradise Garage, as well as Brooklyn’s Empire Roller Skating Center. In his images—some of which are currently in a solo show at New York’s Museum of Sex—a naked man wanders around Studio 54 after failing to leave the club at closing time; the near-octogenarian Disco Sally, who was well-known in disco circles, confronts the camera; and a couple in a lamé speedo and bikini frolic on a rope swing at the LGBT club GG’s Barnum Room.

Bernstein refers to the disco scene as a “bubble of inclusiveness,” describing an “atmosphere of celebration…an open, judgment-free environment [where] being free to be who you are was encouraged.” More interested in the clubs’ cultural diversity than in their glamour, and inspired by Diane Arbus, he aimed to “show the human side” of his often-marginalized subjects, who found a safe space on the dance floor. When Bernstein’s monograph Disco: The Bill Bernstein Photographs was being published in 2015, gay marriage had just become legal in all 50 U.S. states, transgender soldiers could soon serve openly for the first time, and the Charleston church shooting made headlines; for Bernstein, disco’s tone of inclusion and acceptance was highly relevant.

Fittingly, this year he will open a solo show at Berlin’s Galerie für Moderne Fotografie, and several of his pieces are included in the Vitra Design Museum’s exhibition “Night Fever: Designing Club Culture 1960–Today,” which opens this Friday.



