Since the mid-1970s, Barney has cast her lens on the upper middle-class lifestyles of her friends and family in New England. This photograph depicts her sister Jill with her daughter, Polly, in a seemingly idyllic setting, donning identical pink robes in a kitschy rose-hued bathroom. However, Jill’s worried glance, Polly’s awkward stance, and the claustrophobic surroundings—exacerbated by the mirror reflection—all hint at a strained relationship. “When people say that there is a distance, a stiffness in my photographs, that the people look like they do not connect, my answer is, that this is the best we can do,” the photographer has said. “This inability to show physical affection is in our heritage.”