These Photographers Captured the Rebellious Youth of the ’80s

From Netflix’s 2016 hit Stranger Things and newcomer GLOW to the recent film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 thriller IT, the entertainment industry has responded to, and pushed forward, a 1980s nostalgia that is gripping all sectors of society. With haute couture designers like Balmain revitalizing shoulder pads, a jean-jacket renaissance, and designer Gosha Rubchinskiy’s recent revival of ’80s punk fashion in Russia, the decade of spandex, the fanny pack, and the boombox is aflame in the cultural mindset.

In the ’80s, new wave and hip hop exploded, graffitied subway cars and gritty nightclubs colored New York City, and John Hughes’s tales of teenage angst like Sixteen Candles (1984) and The Breakfast Club (1985) seized the big screen. Meanwhile, an energized, punk-infused youth culture developed within the context of the ongoing sexual liberation that began in the ’60s, the AIDS epidemic, and the conservative leadership of President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Below are eight photographers who captured the decade’s young people in all their vibrant individuality.



