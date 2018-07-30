These Photographers Captured the Renegade Youth of Skate Culture

Grant Brittain
Grant Brittain, Blender, Virginia Beach. Courtesy of the artist.
Grant Brittain, Danny Way, North Of Mexican Border, 1997. Courtesy of the artist.
Ed Templeton, Mohawk Skater, Missouri, 2006, 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects, Los Angeles, California.
Ed Templeton, Skater Kid Sacto, from the series “Wires Crossed.” Courtesy of the artist.
Craig Stecyk
Mike O’Meally
Mike O’Meally, Broadway & Astor Place, NYC, September 12, 2001, 2001. Courtesy of the artist.
Patrick O’Dell
Patrick O’Dell, Ali Boulala, Dortmund, Germany. Courtesy of the artist
Zorah Olivia
Zorah Olivia, Lola T (Portrait), London, England, from the series “Royal Blood,” 2017. Courtesy of the artist.
Zorah Olivia, Sam Wallride to Fakie. Los Angeles, CA, 2018. Courtesy of the artist.
Yuri Shibuya
Yuri Shibuya, Hisashi Nakamura, Kickflip, near Imperial Palace, Tokyo, 2006. Courtesy of the artist.
Giovanni Reda
Giovanni Reda, Harold Hunter, New York City, 1997. Courtesy of the artist.
Giovanni Reda, Keith Hufnagel, Crooked grin up the rail, New York City, 1998. Courtesy of the artist.