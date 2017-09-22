These Photographers Captured the Youth Culture of the Early 2000s

Levitt’s interest in youth culture started young; growing up in Los Angeles, she received her first camera at age 10 and began photographing her friends and eventually, in her teen years, the bohemian subcultures of Venice Beach. Though she started her career in New York as a street style and fashion editorial photographer, she became interested in local youth while traveling around the U.S. as a freelancer and eventually started to approach them to shoot their portraits.

The resulting body of work, published in her 2008 monograph We Are Experienced, features just about every teen tribe, from emo kids, goths, and punks to cheerleaders, jocks, and band geeks. Yet Levitt is conscious to see beyond these stereotypes and builds relationships with her subjects to gain their trust—it’s the opportunity to give the kids a platform that motivates her. “For some of these kids who don’t feel like they’re being heard or being seen, it’s a powerful feeling,” Levitt has said. “I get e-mails from mothers telling how significant the experience was for the kids.”



