These Photographers Show There’s No One Way to Be a Dad

American fathers today spend nearly triple the amount of time with their children as fathers did back in 1965. But while parental norms evolve, outdated ideas of fatherhood—from absentee breadwinners or clueless Mr. Moms—continue to prevail across popular culture.

A Poland-based publication, Fathers, is dramatically challenging those stale notions. Founded in 2015 by Wojtek Ponikowski, a publisher and father of two, the magazine is filled with photographs of modern dads that dispel clichés.

Flip open a contemporary men’s magazine and you’ll be confronted by articles promising bigger muscles, smaller guts, greater wealth, and better sex—but rarely a mention of how to be a good father, or connect with one’s children. Meanwhile, in a store’s parenting aisle, says Ponikowski, magazines and books still bear images of mothers alone with their kids.