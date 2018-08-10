What Do Photographers Owe Their Subjects? Four Photographers Weigh In

“At the very least, the subject is owed respect,” Bey told Artsy via email. That doesn’t mean that the representation need be positive or flattering—the artist needs “respect and fundamental curiosity,” which will ultimately lead to “resonant and psychologically rich” representations that may unearth something new about the subject.

Doug Dubois offers a similar metric: According to him, photographers owe their subjects integrity. “It’s like being a doctor,” he said. “The photographs will do no harm.” In his series “My Last Day at Seventeen” (2009–14), he captured youth in Cobh, a small town in southwest Ireland. The project began when Dubois was an artist-in-residence at the local Sirius Arts Centre, teaching photography and integrating into the community.

Some of Dubois’s workshop students became his subjects. One, a girl named Eirn, argued with Dubois’s desire to place a picture of her at the back of his resulting photo book, My Last Day at Seventeen. She feared that others would malign her as a “knacker”—a slur for the lower class. Respecting Eirn’s wishes, he ended the volume by placing text of their conversation atop her picture, effectively masking her image and giving her a voice in the project, as well as more agency. The solution was both ethical and innovative—a moral and aesthetic win.

Dubois offers another example in which a photograph had the potential to wreck a family relationship. An art director asked him to use one of his pictures of his young nephew for the cover of a book—which turned out to be a novel about the sexual assault of a child. Dubois, following the wishes of his subject’s mother, turned the offer down.