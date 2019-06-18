Photographers Need to Reexamine What Consent Means

It was Moisey’s intention for his images to represent the broader culture. His volume, he said, is a fraternity fantasy. “The goal was to disenchant people with that fantasy,” he explained. “To show them what it is and to make them ask, ‘Do we want this as part of the world?’”

But in February, writer Alexis Schrader of BUST accused Moisey of neglecting to obtain release forms from women shown in compromising positions. In a book that shows women as potential victims, not seeking permission from the women seemed like a particularly egregious oversight. The monograph ends with an essay by Cynthia Robinson that says, “Later maybe one of them will say, ‘She was totally into it, she just passed out.’”

Speaking with Artsy, Moisey confirmed that he obtained releases from both men and women when it was required. Photographers aren’t required to have signed release forms at all if they are shooting in public spaces, where there is no expectation of privacy. The fraternity house can potentially operate as both a private and public space, and when the doors open up for parties, the expectation of privacy lessens. Nancy E. Wolff, a digital media lawyer, supported this notion, but emphasized that privacy laws vary by state.