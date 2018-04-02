Photographs That Capture the Legacy of Soul, from Tina Turner to Amy Winehouse

Raised by Russian-Jewish immigrants in a predominantly black Milwaukee neighborhood, David Gahr developed an early appreciation for jazz and blues music. He later moved to New York City, forgoing a spot in Columbia University’s political science Ph.D. program to work at the record store Sam Goody, where he started to photograph musicians who patronized the shop. Beginning in the late 1950s, his photography penchant turned professional; his work graced prominent album covers and was published repeatedly in Time and Life magazines. Gahr’s candid portraits reflect the friendships he developed with many of his subjects. In his images, preeminent folk and jazz musicians like Bob Dylan, Patti Smith, and Ella Fitzgerald seem at ease with Gahr’s discerning lens, often during iconic moments in their careers. Gahr also photographed “The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin—one image of her with a half-smoked cigarette in hand and a sorrowful expression on her face is particularly incisive—as well as Janis Joplin, whose passionate, raspy vocals helped launch the blue-eyed soul genre, its white offshoot.



