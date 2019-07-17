Daido Moriyama Snapshot photography is all about capturing the natural movement and expression of whatever you are photographing—the subject—in that particular moment.is a photographer who has devoted his life to taking such photographs.

When Moriyama was in his early twenties, a friend sold him a cheap Canon 4Sb, and he took it with him onto the streets of Osaka, which is where he was born and grew up.

When Moriyama started doing what he does in the mid 1960s, almost no one else was roaming the streets of towns and cities, camera in hand. But nowadays, everyone out there has a camera, either in their pocket or their bag, and thus the means to take snapshots. Nevertheless, as Moriyama points out, “Most people only take snapshots of things immediately around them in their daily life. Fundamentally that means that they’re not going out of their comfort zone. But out on the city streets, everything you encounter is alien and unknown. That’s what taking snapshot photographs of the city streets is: you’re capturing the alien and unknown.”



