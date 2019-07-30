Above left

Long before she was the First Lady, a New York senator, and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton—then Hillary Rodham—gave Wellesley College’s first student commencement speech in 1969, speaking to civil rights and the ongoing Vietnam War. “We were asking urgent questions about whether women, people of color, religious minorities, immigrants would ever be treated with dignity and respect,” she said in 2017 of her student speech. In this image by Lee Balterman, she spoke with the photographer about the student protests at her alma mater.

Above right