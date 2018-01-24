You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

In 1936, Dorothea Lange took a photograph that would go on to become one of the most defining images of the Great Depression: Migrant Mother. On this episode, we explore the backstory of this iconic photo—including the fact that it was almost never taken. Plus, what can Migrant Mother tell us about modern-day photojournalism?