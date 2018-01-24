You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
In 1936, Dorothea Lange took a photograph that would go on to become one of the most defining images of the Great Depression: Migrant Mother. On this episode, we explore the backstory of this iconic photo—including the fact that it was almost never taken. Plus, what can Migrant Mother tell us about modern-day photojournalism?
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Deputy Editor Scott Indrisek and Features Producer Molly Gottschalk. It was produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Cover Image: Dorothea Lange, Migrant agricultural worker’s family, Nipomo, California, 1936. FSA-OWI Collection at the Library of Congress.