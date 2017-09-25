Photography Collectives Are On the Rise—Here Are 7 to Watch

It’s not easy to be a photographer. The competition is steep, the work is often solitary, and the financial realities of working in the industry can be difficult, to say the least. In recent years, these challenges have driven a growing number of young photographers to form collectives to increase their community and visibility. As a result, we’ve seen the birth of multi-personality, collective artmaking in which joint authorship is celebrated—and opens new artistic, intellectual, and economic opportunities for photographers.

Noticing the shift from the notion of the individual artist as a genius, curator Lars Willumeit created CO-OP, a new exhibition of photography-based collectives at the sixth edition of Amsterdam’s Unseen Photo Fair, which closed on Sunday. Willumeit’s concept of a photography collective is broad; the show includes siblings who work together, artists from different countries who collaborate entirely online, and groups of photographers who live together. Below, we bring you seven you should know.



