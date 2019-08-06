Why Photography Was so Important to These Radical Lesbian Communes

In the 1970s, communities of feminist, separatist, and mostly lesbian women began to build their own utopia across the United States. Giving up their former lives and the comforts of home, they headed to private rural land where they could live free from the shackles of the patriarchy. They called them “Womyn’s lands”—unlike other communes of the “Back to the Land” era, many of the women were emphatic about the gender rules: no hetereosexual people and no men.

It was in this closed single-sex environment that a series of photography workshops called the Ovulars emerged, taking place each summer in the early 1980s. They were held at Rootworks, the Womyn’s land that photographer and poet Ruth Mountaingrove and her partner Jean founded in Oregon. Later, makeshift darkrooms cropped up in other Womyn’s lands. The artists who taught at the Ovulars included Joan E. Biren, or JEB; Tee Corinne, and Honey Lee Cottrell. The workshop’s name was a feminist repossession of “seminars,” and they spawned a prolific archive; one that was fundamental to the identity of the women and the ideology of the Womyn’s lands—a declaration of their right to exist.