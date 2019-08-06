Why Photography Was so Important to These Radical Lesbian Communes

The anonymous woman Newhouse shot “appears a few times over—likely a participant in the archives rather than a teacher—and she stands out as the only woman of color,” Winant noted.
“I keep thinking about her,” Winant continued. “How must it feel to retreat to a place so different, so founded in hierarchy, to find that certain exclusions still exist?”
As a younger—and heterosexual—outsider, Winant faced skepticism from some of the photographers she contacted, and she sometimes questioned her own role in the project. “I had to ask myself many times, What is my place here? Am I imposing myself where I don't belong, and wasn't welcome?”
Part of her process has been to correspond closely and openly with the women involved. “I was met with a mixed and very honest reaction from the photographers I contacted,” she said. “I can understand their suspicion, or their skepticism. I wasn't there; I didn’t make these pictures; I don’t belong, in a clear way, to this history.” Winant is clear that this project is not her art. She sees her role as that of an agent who has organized and preserved an important cultural movement.