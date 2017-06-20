What Photography Taught Acclaimed Author Teju Cole about Writing

Ships circling the sea in Capri; the Alps seen between the flutter of laundry on a clothesline; a tipped-over cross in a field; the modern oddity of a person in an actual, working phone booth; sunlight streaming through the blinds, making slat-like shadows on the walls echoed by the stairs seen through a glass door.

These photographs by Teju Cole—on view at Steven Kasher Gallery in New York—are framed more like windows than pictures. Adjacent to each black-bordered image, another framed space—like an opened shutter—accommodates an accompanying text. The words are intrinsic to the photographs, which are scenic, often in both a picturesque and theatrical sense.

Taken in dozens of countries around the world, titled after the places of their origin—Fort Worth, Zürich, Brooklyn, Beirut, Lagos—they form a relentless moving picture, a roving novel, a travelogue, in the surreal spirit of Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities. “I am intrigued,” writes Cole in the afterword of his concurrently published fourth book Blind Spot, “by the continuity of places, by the singing line that connects them all.”