How This Photojournalist Gets Close to California’s Devastating Wildfires

Photojournalist David McNew was tired. On November 7th, in the middle of the night, he received a call that a gunman had opened fire on patrons of a bar in Thousand Oaks, California. McNew left his home in Pasadena and drove out to cover the aftermath of the mass shooting, which left 13 people dead. Just hours later, a few miles away from the tragedy, a wildfire ignited in Hill Canyon.

As soon as McNew had finished photographing in Thousand Oaks, he headed over to the scene of the Hill Fire, stopping by a Starbucks to grab a coffee. “By the time I came out, the Woolsey Fire had started,” he recalled over the phone.

McNew spent two days photographing Ventura County as it burned; together, the wildfires have eviscerated more than 100,000 acres of land. (The Hill Fire has been contained, while the Woolsey Fire is at 91 percent containment.) Meanwhile, in Northern California, the Camp Fire swept through the small mountain town of Paradise, becoming the deadliest blaze in the state’s history.