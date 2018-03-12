These Photos Capture the Joy and Awkwardness of Teenage Life

“Everybody, to some varying degree, wants to be seen,” photographer Siân Davey said, when I spoke with her by phone from London. We’re discussing a series of images Davey took of her stepdaughter, Martha, as she navigated puberty and the insecurities that come with it.

Davey began the series at Martha’s request, when she was 16. Several years prior, Davey, a psychotherapist, had picked up photography as a hobby, and young Martha became her first muse. But over time, Davey more often turned her lens on Alice, her youngest daughter—and Martha found herself in front of the camera less and less.

The shift didn’t sit well with the 16-year-old. “She asked me why I didn’t photograph her anymore,” Davey remembered. She answered by making Martha her subject once again. “Everyone wants to be witnessed and acknowledged—particularly by a parent.”