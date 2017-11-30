This series was born out of another of Draschan’s museum-based projects, “People Matching Artworks.” In August 2014, while strolling through a Berlin museum, the photographer happened upon a man standing in front of a work by Georges Braque. His splotchy brown shirt echoed the earthen tones of the Cubist painting, and Draschan couldn’t resist snapping a picture.

For a while, that image was simply a one-off, an entertaining coincidence. But Draschan continued to frequent museums. “I’m art-addicted myself,” he says. “Even without a camera, I would go to the museums, because I love art.” He started to see other matches: a bald man in a crosshatched sweater jibed with a Greek urn; a woman in a tan coat nicely complemented a cabinet of ancient clay figurines.

As that series grew, he began increasingly familiar with the contents of his local museums, including Berlin’s Alte Nationalgalerie. That way, he might spot someone who matched a particular work in a gallery before they actually approached it—upping his chances of a successful shot when they eventually passed by the particular painting or sculpture.