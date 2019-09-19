We’re Taking More Photos Than Ever—but Do We Still Treasure Them?

Since I bought my first digital camera in high school—a silver Canon PowerShot from 2004 that I slung on my studded belt—I estimate that I’ve amassed around 20,000 digital images. They were taken with point-and-shoots, DSLRs, and eventually mobile phones, and saved on various thumb drives, hard drives, laptops, and cloud services. I don’t have them all in one place, and there are entire years of photos that have been erased, forgotten on my mother’s ancient desktop or wiped accidentally between phones. That laxity seems a world away from my childhood, where revisiting neatly organized photo albums was a domestic ritual.

My 20,000 photographs are just a drop in the vast ocean of images we use to crystallize our memories and communicate with one another. They represent half of my life, preserving moments that fade from memory—and they feel anything but secure. They are far fewer than the hundreds of millions of images uploaded to Facebook every day and infinitesimal compared to the estimated 1 trillion photos taken in the world in a year. We are taking more photos than ever today, but do we really value them?