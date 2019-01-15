The Physical and Psychological Toll of Photographing War

“I believe that every one of the photographers want to tell the story of a conflict or the people who have been dispossessed,” Feinstein offers. Yet his profiles reveal how stories can be slanted; it’s a good reminder to approach news photographs with an eye of skepticism—there’s no such thing as a totally objective or impartial lens. In Page’s photograph War Zone C—Ambush of 173rd Airborne (1965), a lush, psychedelic pink haze softens the blow of seeing the fallen soldiers on the ground. In 1992, Greek photographer Yannis Behrakis aims his lens downward from a very literally elevated position, to capture a group of men tussling to grab a loaf of bread.

Ron Haviv Alexandra Boulat While many of the pictures focus on militants—an exhausted soldier in Afghanistan’s Korengal Valley, photographed by Tim Hetherington; Serbian soldiers just after they’ve murdered three civilians on the street in Bosnia, photographed bycaptures female perspectives. In her image of girls greeting soldiers in Kosovo, she depicts three young women and specifically chooses to leave men out of the frame. In the background, one woman gazes beyond the frame, her face serious. Yet the woman in the middle purses her lips in a smile, and the woman in the foreground even opens her mouth in laughter as she holds a bouquet of red flowers. Behind them, buildings burn. In Boulat’s shot, their laughter and joy take precedence over the destruction.

Boulat died of a brain aneurysm at just 45 years old. For his book, Feinstein interviewed her parents, attempting to find the root of Boulat’s motivations. He writes of Boulat’s “conflicting ambitions” to “settle down in Paris and lead a more conventional life” while experiencing “a restlessness, a never-ending, never-satisfied drive to return to places on the edge.” It’s an extremely heightened version, of course, of the choice many women face—whether or not to have children, who will, to some degree, stall a career. Though Feinstein skirts the issue, questions of feminism itself pervade the story he tells about Boulat and the image he selects to represent her. Indeed, he treats French photojournalist Laurence Geai the same, describing her as “petite, very feminine, fashion-conscious.” According to him, her appearance is the “antithesis” of her brutal pictures. In the shot he chooses from her oeuvre, one man drags a bloody male body across the street.