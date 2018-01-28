Pioneering Gallery Paula Cooper Launches Exhibition Series Supporting Young Artists

For five decades, Paula Cooper has been a New York institution. She was the first to open an art gallery in SoHo, back in 1968, showing artists who would become household names, like Carl Andre, Donald Judd, Lynda Benglis, and Sol LeWitt (and later Sherrie Levine, Charles Gaines, and Christian Marclay, among many others). Right now, Paula Cooper’s main space on West 21st Street is taken over by hulking steel sculptures by Mark di Suvero. But across the street, in its 150-square-foot vitrine, is a much quieter—and riskier—show.

The street-facing room (which is often used to display a single, impressive artwork), is currently hosting an unusual two-person show of Linnea Kniaz, a recent MFA grad based in New York, with Jackie Winsor, a renowned sculptor over four decades her senior. Winsor is on Paula Cooper’s official roster; Kniaz is not. Intergenerational pairings like this are the basis of a series of month-long shows, coinciding with Paula Cooper Gallery’s 50th anniversary. They’re curated by archivist Laura Hunt, an artist herself, who has worked at the gallery for the past three years.

She kicked off the series last November with a show of Robert Gober and Andrei Koschmieder. It juxtaposed Koschmieder’s pipe sculptures with a Gober sculpture, Untitled (Pair of Brains) (1982), which is comprised of two plaster brains within a glass case. “Each brain is similar, but slightly different,” Hunt explains. “That piece is a kind of microcosm of the exhibition series as a whole. It’s two minds, treated equally, in a space.”