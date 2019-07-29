Blanco-Herrera sought to determine if playing Minecraft can have short-term positive effects on creativity. In the study, 352 undergraduate students were randomly split into four groups, each of which spent 40 minutes pursuing a different activity. There were two control groups: one played a NASCAR racing video game, while another one watched an episode of “Crocodile Hunter.” The other two groups played Minecraft in “survival mode”—where players are given limited resources and presented with various challenges that require problem-solving. One Minecraft group, called the “directed” group, was told to be creative while playing; the “undirected” group was not given any instructions.

Gentile explained that many people have heard that Minecraft is a creative game, “so maybe by priming the idea of creativity, by getting it in their heads, that would actually help the creativity flow better.”

After around 40 minutes of activity, the participants were asked to complete a series of tests that are widely used by researchers to measure creativity. In the alternative uses task, (AUT), which measures divergent thinking, or one’s capacity to develop many novel ideas or solutions to a problem, participants must come up with a list of uncommon uses for everyday objects like paper clips and knives. Another test, the alien drawing task (ADT), measures creative production by asking participants to draw an alien; drawings are then scored against a rubric, with the least creative creatures resembling humans.

The researchers hypothesized that playing Minecraft would be more beneficial to divergent thinking and creative production than playing the NASCAR game or watching TV. They also expected that those Minecraft players who were told to be creative would have higher creativity scores than those who were not given those instructions.