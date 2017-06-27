The Polaroid Pioneer Who Shot Allen Ginsberg Naked Wants to Take Your Portrait

“I don’t like to take pictures of people who are sad, and I don’t like to take pictures of people who are brokenhearted,” says photographer Elsa Dorfman in The B-Side, a new film by famed documentarian Errol Morris that debuts this Friday. Dorfman, now 80, got her start by snapping portraits of poets—Allen Ginsberg most notable among them—whom she first met while working as a secretary (and organizer of readings) for Grove Press. Dorfman was later an avid adopter of Polaroid technology, including the extra-large prints from the 20X24 camera, which she began using in earnest in the 1980s.

Dorfman would take Ginsberg’s picture constantly over the ensuing decades: barechested playing a piano, in some cases, or relaxing in the countryside. A savvy self-promoter, she would push an overstuffed cart around Harvard Square, hawking her own prints—including portraits of Anne Sexton, Anais Nin, W.H. Auden, and others—for $2.50. A hand-lettered sign promised a “Singular opportunity!” An intimate photograph of Ginsberg sitting with Bob Dylan backstage was her bestseller.

A compendium of Dorfman’s early images, many taken with a Hasselblad, were collected in a cheekily titled 1974 volume, Elsa’s Housebook: A Woman’s Photojournal. Dorfman was photographing her friends and peers—famous and otherwise—as well as herself, snapping proto-selfies in the mirror. “This was helping me, in some magical way, to take portraits,” she tells Morris in The B-Side. “People could sense: I did it to myself, too.”

Dorfman’s rich career began with a government-sponsored program that saw M.I.T. staff training elementary school teachers in new ways to teach science to children. Through the initiative, she had the chance to use a darkroom that was made famous via the 1950s physics photographs of Berenice Abbott.

“These people let me borrow a camera and taught me how to use it,” Dorfman told me. “I was always broke! It was a Hasselblad, and I didn’t even know that was a good camera. But they didn’t intimidate me by saying, ‘Be careful young lady, this is a $1,000 camera’—which back then was like the moon.”

Speaking of the moon: Dorfman says she didn’t realize the quality of the camera she’d been given until a clumsy astronaut accidentally lost a similar model. “He let go of it or something, in space,” the artist recalls. “I thought, oh my god, that’s the camera I have!”