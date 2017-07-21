Police Recover Three Francis Bacon Paintings, Part of $29 Million Heist—and the 9 Other Biggest News Stories This Week

President Trump had called for their elimination of federal arts agencies this past spring, prompting a bipartisan group of more than 150 members of Congress to counter with demands for increasing their budgets, but a plan passed Tuesday night by the House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee will continue to fund them, albeit at lower levels. The Interior and Environment Appropriations bill, which now faces Senate approval, sets the fiscal year 2018 budgets for both the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities at $145 million each, nearly $5 million less than last year’s total of $149.8 million for each agency. Similarly, the Smithsonian Institution’s budget has fallen from $729.4 million to $716.6 million. The National Gallery of Art will maintain its budget of $155.5 million. The $31.4 billion spending plan, which sets out government spending, passed the House committee by a vote of 30 to 21. The bill will now move to the Senate for possible amendments and approval.





