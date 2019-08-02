Who Said Political Art Can’t Be Moving?

Mostly damningly, Brooks refuses to acknowledge that people have different experiences when looking at art. While Brooks laments the “impersonal” quality of contemporary art and its inability to address what life is like for another human being, Lobel thinks that many of the works on the T list actually do just that. On Twitter, he wrote, “it’s hard for me to think of a more deeply felt work thanUntitled (Portrait of Ross in L.A.) (1991).” The piece comprises a pile of candy, available to viewers for their own consumption. It references Gonzalez-Torres’s long-time partner, Ross Laycock, who died of complications from AIDS in 1991 (the artist passed away from the disease five years later). “I think the failure is not in the art itself, but rather in Brooks’s seeming refusal to accept that artists might use updated modes of creative expression,” Lobel wrote. Gonzalez-Torres conveyed significant emotions—grief, love, a desire for connection—with “a relatively new artistic form, one that models a different mode of participation and engagement.”