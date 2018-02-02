What Political Artists and Protesting Athletes Have in Common

The flag—with its lurid tie-dye pattern, hanging from a pole at Galerie Lelong in New York—is only half the artwork; it tells only part of the story. Of equal importance is the shadow cast on the wall behind, forming a grayscale Stars and Stripes. The American flag, drained of color.

The piece, Glenn Kaino’s Spontaneous Combustion (03:11:06) (2017), is included in “Sidelined,” a captivating group show curated by artist Samuel Levi Jones. Jones was inspired by the NFL players, Colin Kaepernick in particular, who have knelt during the national anthem to protest the rash of killings by police officers around the country of unarmed people of color. Although not all the works here refer directly to the NFL protests, all but one were made in 2017, and each in some way addresses the relationship of minorities to various power structures in the United States. Most do so by considering sports. The show was conveniently timed to overlap with the Superbowl this upcoming Sunday, and it happens also to coincide with an exhibition, to which it relates, at the Whitney Museum of American Art (“An Incomplete History of Protest”) which thoughtfully presents selections from the museum’s collection of rebellious art and related matter.

The conjunction of sports and art seems appropriate in a number of ways. For one, athletes and artists suffer similar criticisms when they engage in protest. By speaking out, each is seen as failing to entertain. The football players taking a knee were criticized for protesting on the job. They are being paid a lot of money to be on that field, the argument goes, so they ought to act as the league—meaning the owners, their employers—want them to. (Another beef, that the kneeling protesters somehow disrespect the very flag that symbolizes their freedom of protest, seems too muddleheaded to take seriously.)