Portland Has a $35 Tax For Arts Education—Here’s Why It’s So Controversial

As a nation-wide debate continues following the proposed elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts, a separate fight over arts funding played out in the city of Portland, Oregon, this week. The city’s controversial “arts tax” survived a potentially fatal legal challenge—but that is unlikely to quell criticism of the measure, with even proponents advocating that the levy needs to change.

Passed as a ballot initiative with the support of 62% of Portland voters in 2012, the arts tax requires most city residents to pay a flat fee of $35 annually to support and expand arts education in the city’s schools. So why has a relatively small charge for a worthy cause resulted in years of pushback?

Retired Attorney George Wittemyer, who sued Portland over the issue in March of 2013, found legal, rather than ideological, problems with the tax. While stating that he is personally unopposed to arts education (indeed, the tax helps pay for his grandson to learn the trumpet), Wittemyer charged that it violated Oregon’s prohibition on flat per-person taxes levied without regard to income—what is known as a poll or head tax.

But a unanimous ruling by Oregon’s Supreme Court Thursday shot down that argument. In a 31-page opinion, the high court echoed the rationale of lower courts that also sided against Wittemyer, finding that the art tax is not a poll tax because it includes exceptions based on income. The tax only applies to individuals older than 18 earning above $1,000 and whose household income is above the federal poverty line. Those falling below the federal threshold—currently defined for single income households as earning less than $11,880 per year—are exempt.

“Today’s decision is a big win for Portland’s kids,” City Commissioner Nick Fish said in a statement. “Thanks to the ruling of the Oregon Supreme Court, over 30,000 Portland children will continue to have arts education in school.”

Funds from the tax are distributed among Portland’s six school districts. The cash infusion enabled the city to nearly triple the number of arts and music teachers from 31 to 91, according to the Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC), a local arts advocacy group. That amounts to one arts teacher for every 380 K–5 students in the city’s public school system.