A portrait can be especially challenging when the photographer is assigned a subject who has already been captured extensively. “I’m looking for something surprising—something I haven’t seen before or didn’t know about the person being photographed,” said Emily Jan, art director at The Atlantic. As exemplars, she points to Heather Sten’s shoot of Amy Schumer running naked and pregnant through a park for the New York Times, and David Williams’s portrait of presidential candidate Andrew Yang making a layup for The Atlantic. Cargill echoes Jan’s concern: He and his team extensively research past imagery of a subject in order to prepare for and conceptualize an original shoot.

Context is important for famous figures, Brown noted. A portrait of a musician can be looser and more abstract—“an interpretation of that person’s style and skill,” she said. But when a politician is on set, she seeks clarity and technical perfection. “I want to see everything about that person’s face, their style of dress, their mannerisms, their posture,” Brown said. One of her favorite portrait photographers is Celeste Sloman, with whom she worked to capture a number of women who filled the roles left open by men caught up in #MeToo reckoning.