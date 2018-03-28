In His Portraits, Cézanne Treated His Sitters Like Fruit

For three months during the spring of 1895, Paul Cézanne toiled daily on a portrait without a face. “He had only sketched in the face, and he would always say, ‘We’ll leave that for the end,’” recalled the sitter, art critic Gustave Geffroy. “Sadly, there was no end.”

It wasn’t that Cézanne didn’t want to paint Geffroy. In fact, the Post-Impressionist artist had explicitly asked to paint this portrait after the critic published a rare, flattering article about Cézanne’s work the year before. And it wasn’t that he ran out of time or was inexperienced at portraiture, either—he’d been painting portraits for three decades by that point.

The problem, it seems, was that Cézanne didn’t consider Geffroy to be the most interesting thing in the frame. His eyes and brush drifted elsewhere. It is clear from the finished canvas—now on view at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., as part of a traveling exhibition on Cézanne’s portraiture—that the artist was more invested in painting the makeshift still life on Geffroy’s desk, the patterned arrangement of rectangular book spines behind the writer, and even the cross-hatched drapery of his blazer.

“The library, the papers on the table, Auguste Rodin’s little plaster model, the artificial rose which he brought at the beginning of our sittings, everything is first-rate,” Geffroy later said of the painting. “There is also a person in the scene,” he adds, wryly. Compared to the inanimate objects in the work, the three components that depict Geffroy, the man—his head and two hands—are noticeably sketchlike.

Yet not all sitters suffered a similar fate under Cézanne’s notoriously intense gaze. He is admittedly better known for his geometric landscapes, painstakingly observed still lifes, and large groups of bathers, but he also had a track record of undertaking portraits—and actually completing them. Of the nearly 1,000 canvases he painted over his lifetime, 160 were portraits. The exhibition currently at the National Gallery, “Cézanne Portraits,” is the first to be devoted to this part of the painter’s oeuvre since 1910, when his legendary art dealer, Ambroise Vollard, exhibited 24 of them in his Parisian gallery at 6 rue Laffitte.