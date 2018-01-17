Podcast
The Artsy Podcast, No. 65: Can Pot Help Unlock Creative Potential?
By Artsy Editors
Jan 17, 2018 7:05 pm

Does smoking pot make you more creative? On this episode, we posed the question to Aaron Lammer—musician and host of the Stoner podcast—in a conversation that ranges from the neuroscience of drug use to the habits of musicians, authors, and artists who incorporate marijuana into their practice.

This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Deputy Editor Scott Indrisek and Aaron Lammer, musician and host of the Stoner podcast. It was produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.

Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free

Cover Image: Maureen Drennan, Adam, 2009. Courtesy of the artist.

