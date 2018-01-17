You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

Does smoking pot make you more creative? On this episode, we posed the question to Aaron Lammer—musician and host of the Stoner podcast—in a conversation that ranges from the neuroscience of drug use to the habits of musicians, authors, and artists who incorporate marijuana into their practice.