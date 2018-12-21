The Most Powerful Moments in Photojournalism in 2018

On August 22nd, photographer Ronny Sen uploaded to Facebook a black-and-white photo of Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam, his eyes wide, his mouth covered by the forceful hand of a police officer. Alam was making a court appearance after being arrested earlier in the month. The image was taken by another photographer, Sen wrote, who wished to remain anonymous.

After Alam criticized the corruption in the Bangladeshi government to Al Jazeera TV and in a personal Facebook video, he was arrested late at night by 20 to 30 plainclothes officers who entered his home and took him into custody. There was an international outcry following the arrest; Alam was detained for 102 days, during which he was reportedly beaten, before being granted bail.

But the photographer behind this image no longer wishes to remain anonymous, he told Artsy. Suvra Kanti Das is a Bangladeshi photojournalist who has covered issues in his native country that range from the violence spurred by political issues to the dangerous pollution in Dhaka. (He was also a student at the school founded by Alam, the Pathshala South Asian Media Institute.) Though several photographs of Alam circulated widely to international media, Das’s hits hard. “If the Bangladesh government has nothing to hide, why are they so afraid of him?” Sen wrote in the initial post. “Why are a bunch of cowards covering Shahidul’s mouth?”



