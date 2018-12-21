The Most Powerful Moments in Photojournalism in 2018

Photojournalist Shahidul Alam is silenced during a court appearance
Photo by Suvra Kanti Das. Courtesy of Suvra Kanti.
Angela Merkel stares down Donald Trump at the G7 summit
Photo by Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung via Getty Images.
North Korea sends a delegation of cheerleaders to the Winter Olympics in South Korea
Photo by Damir Sagolj/Reuters.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testifies at Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.
The New York Times and New York Times Magazine publish stories on the crisis in Yemen
Photo by Tyler Hicks/The New York Times/Redux.
Photo by Lynsey Addario/Getty Images.
Neo-Nazis in America burn a swastika after holding a rally in Newnan, Georgia
Photo by Go Nakamura/Reuters.
The last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya
Photo by Ami Vitale/Nat Geo Image Collection.
A photograph of a Palestinian demonstrator draws art-historical comparisons
Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.
Women in Buenos Aires dress as handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian future
Photo by Alejandro Pagni/AFP/Getty Images.
After ISIS is defeated in Mosul, theme parks, nightlife, and celebrations return to the city
Photo by Ivor Prickett. Courtesy of Ivor Prickett.
Parisian protesters clash with riot police in front of the Arc de Triomphe
Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images.
A photograph of a young Honduran girl near the U.S.–Mexico border goes viral
Photo by John Moore/Getty Images.
Young Venezuelans forge ahead in a country in crisis
Photo courtesy of The New York times/Redux.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lights up the sky over central California
Photo by Justin Borja. Courtesy of Justin Borja.
Saudi women are allowed to drive for the first time in more than half a century
Photo by Tasneem Alsultan/The New York Times/Redux.
A mother and her two children run away from tear gas deployed at the U.S.–Mexico Border
Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters.
Somali-American Ilhan Omar is elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives
Photo by Eric Miller/Reuters.