In the career of Jay DeFeo, her astonishing painting The Rose (1958–66) casts a long shadow. Spanning almost 11 by eight feet, it has a primordial-looking surface of oil paint mixed with wood and mica so heavily built up and excavated that it weighs more than a ton. This abstract, sculptural canvas, with radiating vectors that converge at a center point, occupied DeFeo for eight years—consuming her entirely for the last five of those. The Rose acquired mythic status when the artist Bruce Conner, her close friend, filmed it being cut out of the window of DeFeo’s Fillmore Street studio in San Francisco, in 1965, then hoisted by forklift onto a truck, and transported to the Pasadena Art Museum. (The exhibition it was destined for would ultimately be delayed until 1969.)

Yet DeFeo, born in 1929 in New Hampshire and raised in the Bay Area, worked prolifically and experimentally in multiple media both before The Rose—when she was included in MoMA’s landmark 1959 exhibition “Sixteen Americans” alongside Ellsworth Kelly, Jasper Johns, and Robert Rauschenberg—and after, until her death from lung cancer in 1989 at age 60. Two new exhibitions, “Jay DeFeo: The Ripple Effect” on view at Le Consortium in Dijon, France, from February 3rd, and “Outrageous Fortune: Jay DeFeo & Surrealism” at Mitchell-Innes & Nash in New York from March 1st, focus on her lesser-known works from the 1970s and ’80s, many of which, drawn predominantly from the Jay DeFeo Foundation, have never been shown before.

“It’s a period that’s been less studied—after she was done with The Rose, after she left San Francisco, after her marriage [to the artist Wally Hedrick] ended and a hiatus of about three years when she really didn’t have a studio and didn’t work,” says Leah Levy, executive director of the Foundation. “After The Rose was actually exhibited in 1969, either coincidentally or very directly, she began to create a new vocabulary, new materials, and a new way of looking at her work.”