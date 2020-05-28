Promising Early Results Emerge from NADA’s Profit-Pooling Online Art Fair

Since February, as COVID-19 rapidly grew from precariously localized to a full-on global pandemic, art fairs around the world have been forced to think on their feet and adapt. Beginning with Art Basel in Hong Kong , the spring fair season quickly pivoted to online viewing rooms that would, to varying degrees, attempt to replicate the live, booth-based experience virtually. The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), however, decided to do something different.

Simply and succinctly titled “Fair,” NADA’s new online art fair was created as a form of mutual aid, with galleries and artists selling work in order to support both themselves and one another. “It reflects what we think is fair in this climate and situation,” said NADA executive director Heather Hubbs. Open to member and non-member galleries alike, for every sale made through Fair, 20 percent goes into a collective pool that’s split evenly among all participating galleries. Another 20 percent is split among all of Fair’s participating artists, and another 10 percent is given to NADA—the remaining 50 percent goes directly to the selling gallery and artist.

“My team and I were brainstorming things we could do to respond to the virus,” said Hubbs. “One of our board members came with a concept for an online sale that spoke to a ‘we are all in this together’ idea.” Spread over the course of four weeks, every Wednesday, Fair’s exhibitors present a new work of art. Instead of competing for sales, Fair allows its 200 exhibiting galleries to collectivize their mutual interests for a common good. And this collective model couldn’t have come at a better time.