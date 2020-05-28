Promising Early Results Emerge from NADA’s Profit-Pooling Online Art Fair

Hubbs was similarly tepid about the possibility of continuing the Fair model outside of the current climate. “It wouldn’t make sense for NADA to have the same exact breakdown in terms of finances if it were a regular fair,” she said, citing the enormous additional cost of setting up and running a physical fair (last month NADA canceled the sophomore edition of its Chicago fair, which had been slated for September, due to the pandemic). She did, however, express interest in continuing to experiment with online platforms.
“The future is going in this direction,” Hubbs said. “If there’s a smart way for NADA to have an ongoing online thing in the future, that’d probably be a good thing for us to be thinking about.”
Now in its second week, Fair will continue through June 21st, with new offerings going online every Wednesday.