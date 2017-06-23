Promising Young Artist Killed in Grenfell Tower Fire Receives Memorial Exhibit at Tate

In Sothiou, a silk-screened print of a photograph on display at Tate Britain until the end of June, the artist is also the subject. She strikes a determined pose, turning her back to the spectator, wearing a West African headdress, and grasping in her left hand a sacred object used by Gambian spiritual healers. The technique used to produce the original photograph—a procedure called collodion wet plate process—dates from the 19th century. It gives the image a mercurial and faded quality, as if it were an imagined memory. In the bottom right corner, there is a small signature written in pencil, so slight it could easily be missed: “Khadija.”

Khadija Saye was a British photographer, activist, and part-time care worker who was killed at the age of 24—with her mother and at least 77 others—in the Grenfell Tower fire in West London. As The Guardian reported, her artistic work was on the “cusp of recognition” before the night of Tuesday, June 13th, when the poorly maintained public housing block she lived in, on the 20th floor, set aflame and burned for days, sparking a national crisis and ongoing debate about class, race, and housing in 21st-century Britain.

As a tribute, Tate Britain is displaying Sothiou, a silkscreen print from Saye’s six collodion plate series at the Venice Biennale, “Dwelling: in this space we breathe.” It can be found, next to a small bouquet of white roses, in the Tate’s memorial space, a luminous atrium on the western edge of the main floor. In a statement, Andrew Wilson, senior curator of modern and contemporary British art at Tate Britain, said it was placed there to “celebrate Saye’s achievement with these new works, and also to stand in some way as a means to remember her and her neighbours in the community in Grenfell Tower.”