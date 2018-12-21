In the past year, multiple studies have explored new terrain when it comes to the intersection of creativity and psychedelics. In June 2018, researchers at the Imperial College London published a study examining the effects of psilocybin mushrooms on patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression.

In the study, 20 patients were given weekly microdoses of the compound and tested for a range of personality traits. Among them was “openness,” which, according to the researchers, is at the crux of imagination, aesthetic appreciation, non-conformity, and creativity. Further, they wrote, psilocybin and two other psychedelics—DMT and LSD—are associated with increased openness, cognitive flexibility, and creative thinking. At the end of the three-month period of the study, results showed that the patients displayed a significant increase in “openness.” And researchers suspect that this effect could be a specific quality of psychedelic therapy.

Just months later, another study came out in response to popular claims that microdosing allegedly made users more creative by “promoting cognitive flexibility, crucial to creative thinking.” These researchers, working out of Leiden University, were able to to observe the effects of psychedelic truffles at a microdosing event organized by the Psychedelic Society of the Netherlands. Study participants completed two creative problem-solving tasks to measure both their divergent and convergent thinking skills (the ability to come up with as many different ideas in a short period of time, and the ability to come up with specific solutions to a problem, respectively).

Researchers found that the participants scored significantly higher in both convergent and divergent thinking tests after taking a microdose of mushrooms. They concluded that this study was “the first to quantitatively show that microdosing psychedelics could improve creative performance.” Further, they suggested that the reason for this may be that a minimal dose of psychedelics induces “a state of unconstrained thought.”

The first-ever trial to examine the effects of microdosing LSD was launched this past September, also at the Imperial College London. The placebo-controlled study works around the prohibitive costs and laws surrounding LSD by designing a “self-blinding” methodology. Participants are provided with capsules of microdoses as well as identical placebo capsules that don’t contain LSD; each participant takes the capsules at home (unaware of which capsules contain LSD and which are placebo) and completes a series of questionnaires and online games. English-speaking adults over the age of 18 who have previous experience with psychedelics can participate and all testing is administered over the internet.



