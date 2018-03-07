New York City is the safest it has been in decades, with city-wide violent crime levels in 2017 continuing an overall downward trend. Last year, 917 people were struck by gunfire, which is the first time that stat has dipped below 1,000 since the 1950s, the New York Times reported in late December. Despite this, though, the decline hasn’t been seen across the entire city—just 17 of the city’s 77 police precincts reported 51% of shootings that occurred across the five boroughs.

This year, the Bronx Museum of the Arts is again participating in Art a Catalyst for Change, an ongoing initiative backed by the city council, which is aimed at using art to reduce gun violence in the neighborhoods where it is occurring the most, like the South Bronx and East New York. (The initiative is part of a larger citywide initiative to lower gun violence.) The Bronx Museum is working with students at four local schools, developing programs where artists and educators work with kids to foster skills like conflict resolution; explore how art can affect social change; and discuss the issues underlying gun violence, including systemic racism. The museum, which keeps social justice as a core part of its mission, is now participating in the program for the third year.

Last year, around 80 students from the four schools participated. “The goal is to create a final project that serves as an anti-violence campaign that students can distribute or make public,” said Patrick Rowe, the Bronx Museum’s director of education. Students create a variety of artworks, from drawing and performance to collaborative painting. The works are all created with core questions in mind, according to Rowe, such as, “How can we use art to combat [gun violence]? But also, how can we build stronger communities?”