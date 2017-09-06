The Punk-Puppeteers Making Performance Art Weird Again

That artistic language grew out of the duo’s preferred medium: foam, sourced from discarded couches or mattresses, that they would then carve and paint. “It’s a cheap material with so many properties,” explains Efrain. “It expands, it contracts, it sticks to itself. It can be cut easily in any direction. You can leap on it, or throw it.” The brothers would stage what they refer to as “couch murders”: theatrical events in which, posing as contemporary cavemen, they would attack and dismember a piece of furniture, turning it into makeshift clothing and then culling the foamy “meat.”

Poncili Creación didn’t properly conceive of themselves as artists until they met Francisco Rovira Rullán, the dealer behind San Juan-based gallery Roberto Paradise. He got them to view their materials—props, puppets, costumes—as sculptures, something that could have another life in the white cube. That led to a series of exhibitions at the space, and regular appearances at art fairs like the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) in New York and Miami. They began making their version of paintings, cut-foam reliefs that nodded to German and Japanese wood carvings, but continued to activate all of these works via performances that were free-wheeling, esoteric, and more than a little shamanistic.

Some five years later, Poncili still occupies a shifting position within the art world. Pablo characterizes it as less of a collective than a “performance duo that loves to collaborate with others. From that anarchic-hippy ‘welcome all’ [mentality], we’re now finally opening up to directing other people, to be in the position of a coordinator making things happen.” That includes bringing along other members for the European tour—including Canadian muralist Danaé Brissonnet, and artist Lee Kuan Chien, who has been documenting the group’s live performances. They’ve also begun producing a series of stop-motion animations in conjunction with Tost Films, bringing their carved-foam creations to life.

Poncili Creación may often perform in galleries, but this September they’ll also take part in a French puppetry festival. Overlapping with this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach, the brothers will undertake a residency sponsored by Mana Contemporary, for which they’ll launch a sort of shop-slash-doctor’s office in which they’ll spotlight various “products,” like the Telefonito, a colored-foam sculpture that turns your iPhone into an anthropomorphic character.